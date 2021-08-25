Conservative hoaxers face $5.1M fine for election robocalls

The FCC said it worked with the Ohio attorney general's office to obtain subpoenas from two dialing service providers showing emails from Burkman and Wohl, including ZIP codes to target and “the tape we want to go out.” They will have an opportunity to respond before the commission takes action.

In emails to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Wohl and Burkman said the Biden administration is looking to distract from the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan and other woes.

“We will not be deterred or discouraged,” Wohl said. Burkman called the proposed fine “sad.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office is prosecuting the men, said “this massive fine properly reflects the seriousness of the allegations these two political operatives face.”

The FCC said it was the first time it issued notice of a fine without first issuing a citation, citing a 2019 change in the law.

