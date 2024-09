Conservative group asks FEC to probe effort to promote spoiler candidates

The only concrete identifying detail listed on the group’s website is a P.O. Box inside a UPS store in Washington, D.C.

While dirty tricks are as old as American elections, the effort could have profound consequences in the fight to control Congress, which is expected to be decided by a handful of races. For the past year, Patriots Run Project has recruited Trump supporters to run as independent candidates in key swing districts where they could siphon votes from Republicans.

The AP's story about the group provoked a swift reaction from Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the group's ties to Democrats were "extremely concerning" and suggested that it was "evidence of election interference by Democrat operatives."

Republican incumbents who were the focus of the effort also voiced alarm.

"Democrats know they have nothing to run on, so they've resorted to using shady tactics," said Rep. Jen Kiggans, a first-term Virginia Republican whose race drew a third-party conservative candidate recruited by Patriots Run Project.

In addition to Kiggans' race in Virginia, Patriots Run Project recruited candidates in Nebraska, Montana, Minnesota and Iowa, though not all ultimately qualified for the ballot. All six recruits described themselves as retired, disabled — or both.

Though little is known about Patriots Run Project, interviews, text messages, emails, business filings and other documents reviewed by the AP show that Democratic consulting firms, including Sole Strategies and Patinkin Research, helped circulate petitions for the candidates or conducted polling.