Conor McGregor says he's returning to octagon vs Michael Chandler. UFC neither confirms nor denies

Conor McGregor announced Sunday he's returning to the octagon for a fight against Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas.

McGregor made the announcement in a video posted to one of his social media accounts.

A UFC spokesperson did not confirm or deny the fight. The 35-year-old McGregor, who hasn't fought in the octagon since 2021, appeared to be at a restaurant drinking a glass of wine in the video. He said the bout would be in the middleweight (185-pound) class.