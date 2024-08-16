Connor Stalions, accused in Michigan sign-stealing scandal, gets job at Detroit high school

Michigan is expected to receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, though it will likely take months to resolve the matter. Jim Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines and won a national title last season before jumping to the NFL, has denied having any knowledge of what Stalions was doing.

Stalions hasn't made any public remarks since leaving Michigan last November. He didn't speak to the newspaper about his job at Mumford, a public school in northwestern Detroit that has a 2-16 record since 2022.

“What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford,” McMichael said. “He comes here every day and gives 120 percent, and the kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.”

McMichael said he met Stalions when Michigan was recruiting his son.

“He can help prepare the kids for college,” the coach said. “They are learning the lingo, how they practice college and how they break down film, so it gives the kids an advantage.”