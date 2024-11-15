Nation & World News
Connor McDavid scores to become the 4th-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points

Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, scoring early in the second period for the Edmonton Oilers against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates prior to NHL hockey game action against the Nashville Predators in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

4 minutes ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, scoring early in the second period for the Edmonton Oilers against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old McDavid reached the milestone in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656.

McDavid has 341 goals and 659 assists. He's the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 points.

