X

Connor McDavid becomes 1st player with 150 points since 1996

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 10 hours ago
Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton’s game against the San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton's game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and then knocked in a rebound with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Mario Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96.

McDavid added another goal in the third period to give him 151 points on the season.

McDavid became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list4h ago

Credit: AP

Notable players miss the cut at the Masters
12h ago

Credit: AP

Mediocre Hawks heading for short-stay postseason
17h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
4h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ injured ace Max Fried said he is ‘doing really well’
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As tiger count grows, India's Indigenous demand land rights
6m ago
Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rockets
24m ago
Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top