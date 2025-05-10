Nation & World News
Connor Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Friday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference second-round series
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates after his goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates after his goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Friday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference second-round series.

Hellebuyck had his fourth career playoff shutout to help the regular-season champion Jets rebound from a 3-2 loss Wednesday night.

Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored early goals and Adam Lowry made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ehlers added an empty-netter with 3:40 remaining for a three-point night.

Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas.

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots for Dallas.

Vilardi opened the scoring on a power play at 3:35 of the first period.

Tyler Seguin was called for a double-minor for high-sticking Josh Morrissey just 17 seconds in. Vilardi pounced on Ehlers’ rebound in the crease and slid the puck in the net.

Ehlers followed at 7:07, and Lowry made it a three-goal lead with 8:58 left in the second.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, top right, during the first period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Alexander Petrovic (28) checks Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry, center, into the bench during the second period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A shot by Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (not shown) gets past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) for a goal during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, bottom right, gets a piece of the puck to deflect a shot by Dallas Stars' Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

