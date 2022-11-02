Connecticut man convicted in sex assaults of 4 women in '80s

Sharpe, of Marlborough, was once the chief executive officer of a group that ran the Jumoke Academy, a tuition-free charter school in Hartford.

Prosecutors said he broke into the women’s homes in four different towns and sexually assaulted them at gunpoint in June and July of 1984. Investigators found DNA evidence at the homes, but no matches could be found at the time and the cases went cold.

Police said they were able to identify Sharpe as a suspect in 2020 because his relatives had given DNA samples to the GEDmatch website. DNA samples taken from trash outside Sharpe's home, and later from his cheeks, matched the DNA found at the crime scenes, officials said.

Sharpe could not be charged with sexual assault because the statute of limitations expired, but authorities were able to file kidnapping charges, which have no such time limit.