Nation & World News

Connecticut Democrats unanimously nominate U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term

Connecticut Democrats have unanimously endorsed U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term
FILE - Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. Connecticut Democrats have unanimously endorsed Murphy for a third term, Saturday, May 11. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. Connecticut Democrats have unanimously endorsed Murphy for a third term, Saturday, May 11. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Updated 19 minutes ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Democrats unanimously endorsed U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term on Saturday, praising his efforts on gun control, immigration reform and foreign policy.

Murphy's enthusiastic backing from the party faithful happened quickly at the Democratic State Convention, held at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino. He had no opposition.

With 1,425 delegates on hand, Murphy and other top state Democrats used the event to inspire support for the reelection of President Joe Biden in November and to keep Connecticut politically blue.

“The time is now. The place is here. Are you willing to fight?" asked Murphy, 50, who was met with cheers from the crowd.

The state's junior senator, Murphy pledged to keep pushing for a universal background check law on guns and a ban on assault weapons.

Murphy's challenger is set to be nominated on Monday at the Republican state convention. Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerard Smith, who has $23,666 in cash on hand, and Matt Corey, a small businessman who challenged Murphy six years ago and recently announced his candidacy, are among the potential candidates.

Murphy has more than $9 million in cash on hand.

Editors' Picks

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cheers replace protests at University of Georgia commencement ceremony
The Latest
Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off after protests, backstage chaos and a...
27m ago
Trump heading to Jersey Shore to rally 'mega crowd' in weekend break from hush money...
31m ago
Backcountry skier dies after being buried in Idaho avalanche
51m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Jimmy Carter is doing ‘OK’, grandson says. Update on the former president
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend