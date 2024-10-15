Conkers controversy: World tournament investigates claims of cheating with steel chestnut

LONDON (AP) — The World Conker Championships said Tuesday that it was investigating allegations of cheating after this year's men’s winner was found to have a steel chestnut in his pocket.

More than 200 enthusiasts of the traditional game entered the annual competition on Sunday in the small village of Southwick in central England. The game involves players using conkers — the glossy brown seeds from the horse chestnut tree — threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s chestnut. Each player takes three alternate strikes.

Veteran player Dave Jakins, 82, won the men's tournament. But organizers said they launched an investigation after claims that he may have used a steel chestnut.