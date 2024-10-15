Conkers controversy: World tournament investigates claims of cheating with steel chestnut

Breaking: Fulton judge rules that election certification is mandatory in Georgia
The World Conker Championships says it's investigating allegations of cheating after this year’s men’s winner was found to have a steel chestnut in his pocket
34 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The World Conker Championships said Tuesday that it was investigating allegations of cheating after this year's men’s winner was found to have a steel chestnut in his pocket.

More than 200 enthusiasts of the traditional game entered the annual competition on Sunday in the small village of Southwick in central England. The game involves players using conkers — the glossy brown seeds from the horse chestnut tree — threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s chestnut. Each player takes three alternate strikes.

Veteran player Dave Jakins, 82, won the men's tournament. But organizers said they launched an investigation after claims that he may have used a steel chestnut.

The allegations were raised by Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, who lost in the men’s final against Jakins after his conker “disintegrated in one hit," The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Organizers confirmed a steel conker was found in Jakins' pocket. Investigations were ongoing, but they said that it appeared unlikely that he was able to cheat under the scrutiny of judges. Jakins has denied the allegations.

“He was very closely watched by four judges. It looks like it was absolutely impossible for him to cheat,” St. John Burkett, chair of the event's organizing committee, told Sky News.

The title of World Conker Champion went this year to Kelci Banschbach, originally from Indianapolis. The 34-year-old was crowned “queen conker” after beating Jakins in the final. She was the first American to win the title since the World Conker Championships began in 1965.

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years for charities.

