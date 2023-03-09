Congress members warned of significant health data breach

“Oh my God,” the man said when informed the information was public. All 12 people listed work for the same company or are family members.

In an email to all Senate email account holders, the sergeant at arms said it was informed that the stolen data included full names of the insured and family members. An email sent out by the office of the Chief Administrative Office of the House on behalf of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the breach “egregious” and promised to provide updates. It urged members to use credit and identity theft monitoring resources.

It recommended that anyone registered on the health insurance exchange freeze their credit to prevent identity theft.

In an emailed statement, Rep. Joe Morelle of New York said House leadership was informed by Capitol Police that DC Health Link “suffered an extraordinarily large data breach of enrollee information" that posed a “great risk” to members, employees and their family members. “At this time the cause, size, and scope of the data breach impacting the DC Health Link still needs to be determined by the FBI,” Morelle said.

The hack follows several recent breaches affecting U.S. agencies. Hackers broke into a U.S. Marshals Service computer system and activated ransomware on Feb. 17 after stealing personally identifiable data about agency employees and targets of investigations.

An FBI computer system was recently breached at the bureau's New York field office, CNN reported in mid-February. Asked about that intrusion, the FBI issued a statement calling it "an isolated incident that has been contained.” It declined further comment, including when it occurred and whether ransomware was involved.

There was no indication the Health breach was ransomware-related.

AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.