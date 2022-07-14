Congress honors WWII hero of Iwo Jima with ultimate salute

Pelosi said Williams was far from the biggest Marine, standing only 5-foot-6 and weighing in at 130 pounds, “yet he was a force of nature on the battlefield.” She said he singlehandedly destroyed seven enemy positions, and that Truman said he acted with “unyielding determination and extraordinary heroism.”

Lawmakers have lauded Williams throughout the week, marveling at his youth during his actions at Iwo Jima. They also hailed his public service following his military career, which included establishing a foundation that works with local stakeholders to create monuments for Gold Star families of the fallen throughout the country.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recalled meeting Williams at one such ceremony in Owensboro, Ky.

“By that point, he'd been giving back to his beloved country for 77 years," McConnell said. “So, needless to say, Woody's service leaves us a rich legacy."

Williams was well known in his native West Virginia. In 2018, a Huntington, Va., medical center was renamed in his honor, and the Navy commissioned a mobile base sea vessel in his name in 2020.

The state's two senators took the Senate floor Wednesday to remember him. Democrat Joe Manchin called him the “greatest of the greatest generation." Republican Shelley Moore Capito recalled his humility, saying that when Truman presented him with the Medal of Honor, Williams remembered asking himself why he was selected for the nation's highest military honor when Marines right beside him did not make it home.

“That shows you the kind of man that Woody Williams was, always putting his country and his comrades first and never concerned with who got the credit," Capito said.

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams is carried by joint service members into the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Washington, to lie in honor. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.

FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal of Honor during World War II, poses with fellow Marines at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial at Smothers Park, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 He was 98. Williams' foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington.

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams is carried by joint service members into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Washington, to lie in honor. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams is carried by joint service members into the to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington, to lie in honor. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.

Medal of Honor recipients and family members surround the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Washington. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.