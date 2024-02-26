Congratulations, today is your day: A free book giveaway to honor Dr. Seuss' birthday

NEW YORK (AP) — Babies born this coming Saturday could get a birthday present featuring a guy who knows how to have fun — The Cat in the Hat.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is celebrating the iconic children's author's 120th birthday with a free giveaway of "The Cat in the Hat" to U.S. residents who have a baby born this March 2.

The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis, capping at 10,000 copies. Entrants must be at least 18, legal residents of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., and be parents or legal guardians of a child born March 2, 2024.