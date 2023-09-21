Congo's president wants the large U.N. peacekeeping mission to start leaving the country this year

Congo’s president wants the world’s second largest United Nations peacekeeping mission to move up its departure from the country, starting this December, saying it has failed

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CARA ANNA – Associated Press
50 minutes ago
X

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Congo’s president wants the world’s second largest United Nations peacekeeping force to move up its departure from the country, starting this December, saying it has failed to rein in conflicts in the country's east.

President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi in an address to the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders on Wednesday accused the 17,000-strong peacekeeping mission of being unable to confront the conflicts in eastern Congo that are "tearing apart" the central African nation.

After a quarter-century of peacekeeping efforts, “it’s time for our country to take its destiny fully in hand” and become the leading security force in Congo, he said.

Moving up the start of the peacekeeping mission’s “accelerated retreat” by a year, from December 2024, will help ease deadly tensions in the region, said the president, who is seeking a second term at a general election in December.

Eastern Congo, far from the capital, has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources. Some have been quietly backed by Congo’s neighbors.

Earlier this month, a Congolese military crackdown on planned protests against the U.N. mission killed at least 43 people and severely injured more than 50 in the eastern city of Goma. Two high-ranking officers were arrested.

Such protests have been common as frustrated Congolese assert that no one is protecting them from rebel attacks. A separate East African regional force is also present in eastern Congo but has seen protests as well.

A visit by Pope Francis to eastern Congo planned for early this year was cancelled because of the worsening security situation there.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment9h ago

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
52m ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
52m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
52m ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no injuries
5m ago
Myanmar state media say 12 people are missing after a boat capsized and sank in a...
10m ago
Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war...
12m ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
16h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
9h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top