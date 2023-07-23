BreakingNews
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl

Congolese soldier kills 13 civilians, including wife, after son is buried without him, officials say

National & World News
By JUSTIN KABUMBA – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X
Officials say a soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony, killing 13 people, including 10 children, officials said Sunday.

The attack late Saturday left the soldier's wife, in-laws and two of his children dead, before he turned his weapon on other civilians, said Lt. Jules Ngongo, a spokesman for the army in Ituri province, where the killings took place.

The soldier was not identified.

The soldier arrived home from his post at another village in the province to find family and community members gathered in mourning for his son, who died Thursday of natural causes, said Baraka Muguwa Oscar, the local village chief.

“This soldier did not like the fact that his son … was buried without his approval and in his absence,” Oscar said.

Elements of the Congolese army were dispatched to apprehend the soldier, a member of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or FARDC, who fled the scene after the attack.

“No matter what the case, the time or the circumstances, you can’t take a person’s life. This is an act of indiscipline that will be dealt with by the courts,” said Ngongo, the army spokesperson.

Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Earlier this week, the United Nations warned of a surge in violence in the country’s northeast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl56m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves call up strikeout machine Daysbel Hernandez
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen arrested after 16-year-old IHOP employee shot, killed in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: David Wickert, AJC

Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
19h ago

Credit: David Wickert, AJC

Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
19h ago

Credit: WSB Channel 2

Gridlock Guy: Exploring the trend of recent Cherokee County chicken truck-spills
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many...
5m ago
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
12m ago
Live updates | McIlroy's winless streak at majors continues after lackluster finish at...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
12h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top