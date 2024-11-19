Nation & World News

Congo says mausoleum for the assassinated Lumumba is vandalized and it's not clear where remains are

Congo’s government says the mausoleum of assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba has been vandalized
By KINSHASA and Congo
21 minutes ago

Congo’s government says the mausoleum of assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba has been vandalized. It is not immediately clear whether Lumumba’s remains — a single gold-capped tooth — were damaged or stolen.

A mausoleum curator told the national press agency that the glass doors had been smashed Monday and the coffin containing the tooth had been broken.

The return of Lumumba's tooth from former colonizer Belgium in 2022 had been celebrated around Congo, with the tooth taken around the vast country so people could pay their respects.

Lumumba is widely hailed as the nationalist activist who helped to end colonial rule. He became the country’s first prime minister and was assassinated within a year in 1961.

For many in Congo, Lumumba is a symbol of the positive developments the country could have achieved after its independence. Instead, it became mired in decades of dictatorship that drained its vast mineral riches.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why post-election violence in Mozambique is a concern for Southern Africa
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australian senate censures Indigenous lawmaker who yelled at King Charles III
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Winston Churchill portrait returns to Ottawa after international art caper
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president wins two-thirds majority in parliament
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Thousands of UK farmers descend on Parliament to protest a tax they say will ruin family...7m ago
Takeaways from the AP's investigation into Osprey safety issues13m ago
Australian tourists hospitalized after apparent severe alcohol poisoning in Laos party...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location