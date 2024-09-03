Nation & World News

Congo says 129 people died during an attempted jailbreak, many of them in a stampede

Congolese authorities say at least 129 people died during an attempted jailbreak in the country's main prison in the capital early Monday
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 129 people died during an attempted jailbreak in Congo's main prison in the capital, authorities said Tuesday, most of them killed in a stampede.

A provisional assessment showed that 24 inmates were shot dead by “warning” gunshots as they tried to escape from the overcrowded Makala prison in Kinshasa early Monday, Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemin Shabani said on the social platform X.

Makala prison, Congo's main penitentiary with a capacity for 1,500 people, holds over 12,000 inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial, Amnesty International said in its latest country report. The facility has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when an attack by a religious sect freed dozens.

Gunfire inside the prison started around midnight on Sunday into Monday morning, residents said. A senior government official earlier said only two deaths were confirmed during the incident, a figure disputed by rights activists.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in alleged coup attempt in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Kenyan man wanted in Massachusetts for allegedly killing his girlfriend has been...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mpox outbreaks in Africa could be ended in 6 months, WHO chief says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bangladesh's government led by Yunus signs UN convention involving enforced disappearance
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope opens Asia odyssey with stop in Indonesia to rally Catholics, hail religious freedom...11m ago
Russian leader Putin visits Mongolia, defying an international warrant for his arrest12m ago
Bus crashes into students and parents in eastern China, killing 11 and injuring 13...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?