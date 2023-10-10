BreakingNews
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest

Congo orders regional peacekeepers to leave by December

Congo’s government spokesperson has said the East African regional force will have to leave the country by Dec. 8 because of a “lack of satisfactory results on the ground” as agreed on during a regional meeting
National & World News
By JUSTIN KABUMBA – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government spokesperson has said that the East African regional force would have to leave the country by Dec. 8 because of a “lack of satisfactory results on the ground” as agreed on during a regional meeting.

Partick Muyaya told journalists on Monday night that the East African Community, or EAC, force must leave the country “because it has not been able to resolve the problem, notably that of the M23.”

The government says the M23 rebel group has, under the watch of the regional force, refused to withdraw from the territories of Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo, in violation of the Luanda agreement.

Violent clashes between armed groups have intensified in the Masisi and Rutshuru territories, located in North Kivu province since Oct. 1.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, has quoted humanitarian agencies as saying that at least 20 civilians have been killed and more than 30 others wounded.

“There will surely be a meeting of heads of state afterwards, which will have to rule on the inability of the regional force to resolve this issue, and measures will be taken,” Muyaya said.

Congolese President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi had in September said he wanted the U.N. peacekeeping mission to move up the start of the peacekeeping mission’s “accelerated retreat” by a year for failing to rein in conflicts in the country’s east.

He said “it’s time for our country to take its destiny fully in hand.”

Eastern Congo, far from the capital, has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources. Some have been quietly backed by Congo’s neighbors.

U.N. experts have noted “substantial evidence” that Rwanda is supporting the resurgent M23 rebel group, which Rwanda has denied.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest39m ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
2h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia’s high school seniors graduate at a slightly higher rate
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia’s high school seniors graduate at a slightly higher rate
2h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
7m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian teams won't play in U17 Euros qualifying after UEFA fails to make new policy work
5m ago
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
7m ago
Prosecutors ask judge to take steps to protect potential jurors' identities in 2020...
13m ago
Featured

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
21h ago
Atlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is TODAY
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top