Congo militiamen kill more than 12 at displaced camp in east

Local officials and a group that tracks violence in the region put the toll ranging from 18 to 29 dead. The vast majority of those killed in the villages of Drodro and Mba/Dongo were civilians, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which put the toll at 29 killed after extensive interviews in the area. It had earlier put the toll at 107, but later said that information was erroneous.

The chief of the North Behma area nearby, Willy Pilo Mulindro, said there was significant material damage done in the attack and the toll is provisional.