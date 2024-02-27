Congo joins LNG-exporting nations under a new project with Italian energy company ENI

MILAN (AP) — The African nation of Congo became the latest exporter of liquified natural gas on Tuesday as it launched production of the first cargo load a year after Italian energy company ENI launched the Congo LNG project with local partners.

The first cargo ship laden with LNG will head to the Italian regassification plant in the Tuscan city of Piombino in the coming days, ENI said in a statement.

“With the first cargo, the Republic of Congo enters the group of LNG exporting countries, opening up opportunities for economic growth while contributing to the global energy balance,” ENI said.