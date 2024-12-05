Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people, nearly half of which were children.

Authorities have so far confirmed 71 deaths, including 27 people who died in hospitals and 44 in the community in the southern Kwango province, health minister Roger Kamba said.

“The Congolese government is on general alert regarding this disease," Kamba said, without providing more details.