Nation & World News

Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations in drive to slow outbreaks declared a global emergency

Congolese authorities have started vaccinations against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several other African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency
FILE - A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)
By RUTH ALONGA – Associated Press
0 minutes ago

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

The 265,000 doses donated to Congo by the European Union and the U.S. were rolled out in the eastern city of Goma in North Kivu province, where hospitals and health workers have been overstretched, struggling to contain the new and possibly more infectious strain of mpox.

Congo, with about 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths, accounts for more than 80% of all the cases and 99% of all the deaths reported in Africa this year. All of the Central African nation’s 26 provinces have recorded mpox cases.

Although most mpox infections and deaths recorded in Congo are in children under age 15, the doses being administered are only meant for adults and will be given to at-risk populations and front-line workers, Health Minister Roger Kamba said this week.

“Strategies have been put in place by the services in order to vaccinate all targeted personnel,” Muboyayi ChikayaI, the minister's chief of staff, said as he kicked off the vaccination.

At least 3 million doses of the vaccine approved for use in children are expected from Japan in the coming days, Kamba said.

FILE - A health worker attends to an mpox patient, at a treatment center in Munigi, eastern Congo, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sex workers find themselves at the center of Congo's mpox outbreak
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Aid group says Congo had 25,000 victims of sexual violence last year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rwanda reports 8 deaths linked to Ebola-like Marburg virus days after it declared an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rwanda's Marburg fever deaths rise to 11 as its source is being investigated
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon and says it killed senior Hamas officials9m ago
Thousands join pro-Palestinian rallies in Europe amid high alert as Oct. 7 anniversary...14m ago
Inside the North Carolina mountain town that Hurricane Helene nearly wiped off the map19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship