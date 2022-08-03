ajc logo
X

Congo asks UN mission spokesman to leave amid unrest

National & World News
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Congo’s government has requested that the spokesman for the United Nations mission in the country leave

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government has requested that the spokesman for the United Nations mission in Congo leave the country, saying he has made inappropriate statements amid demonstrations against the presence of the U.N. peacekeepers.

Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula wrote to the U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO, saying he considers that the current tensions between the U.N. and the population are due to the indelicate and inopportune statements by U.N. Congo spokesman Mathias Gillman.

“The Congolese government considers that the presence of this official on the national territory is not likely to promote a climate of mutual trust and serenity so essential between the Congolese institutions and MONUSCO,” the statement said.

“The Congolese government would greatly appreciate if arrangements are made for Mr. Gillman to leave the territory as soon as possible.”

There was no immediate communication from the U.N. on the request.

The government did not point to specific statements made by Gillman, but in July during a press conference, he mentioned that MONUSCO and the Congolese army have limited means to deal with several fronts of attacks, in particular those by the M23 rebel group which has gained more weapons and is staging heavy attacks on civilians.

Congo’s government held a crisis meeting earlier this week to reassess the presence of United Nations peacekeepers after protests against the force in the country’s east killed at least 36 people and injured more than 170 others.

The government will also meet with the U.N. mission to discuss the possibilities for its withdrawal.

The U.N. force has already withdrawn from two provinces of Congo, Kasai and Tanganyika.

The statement from the foreign minister mentioned 2024 as the goal, saying that they wanted the spokesman removed to help “complete the transition plan for the end of its final withdrawal from Congo, by the horizon 2024, as agreed.”

The U.N. force in Congo, known as MONUSCO, has about 16,000 uniformed personnel but has not succeeded in stabilizing the country’s volatile east.

Congo’s mineral-rich east is home to myriad rebel groups. Security has worsened there despite a year of emergency operations by the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also faced violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group. Fighting has also escalated between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Editors' Picks
Abrams warns of more economic fallout after Music Midtown is nixed4h ago
Doctors push state to cover dialysis for undocumented immigrants
5h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
4h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
19h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
19h ago
Braves acquire veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias from Angels
16h ago
The Latest
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
7m ago
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
8m ago
Los Angeles OKs sweeping ban on homeless camps near schools
8m ago
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
9h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
5h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top