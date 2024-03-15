Nation & World News

Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is printed across a backdrop during a news conference where the 13 members of the committee were announced, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013, in Irving, Texas. The 12-team College Football Playoff that was unveiled in 2021 looked like an exciting evolution of the postseason, with potential to boost the entire sport. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

The nine Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame reached an agreement Friday on six-year deal to continue the College Football Playoff through the 2031 season, a significant step that sets in place a revenue sharing plan and allows the the CFP to finalize a media rights agreement.

Executive Director Bill Hancock said the agreement does not lock in a format for the CFP for 2026 and beyond. The playoff is expanding this season from four teams to 12, but that number could grow after the current contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season.

Hancock declined to give details of the revenue sharing agreement, but said the conferences and Notre Dame did agree that at least five conferences will be guaranteed access to the playoff each season.

“This agreement is a really important next step for the CFP,” Hancock told the AP. “It ensures that fans will continue to have a postseason football tournament to enjoy, and they will see the best teams in the country competing for the national championship.”

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to tweak the format. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

