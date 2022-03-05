Cone wins 4-year term as US Soccer president, beats Cordeiro

Cone was vice president at the time and moved up to president, then was elected last winter to a one-year term. As president, she will play a role in the leadup to the 2026 World Cup, whcih the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

Women’s team players and the USSF announced a deal Feb. 22 that will have players split $22 million. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women. The agreement is contingent on a deal for a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the contract that expires March 31.

“Equal pay has gone from a whisper in the locker room to a roar on the field to fundamentally changing the business of sports and soccer in the United States and around the world," the women players said in a statement. "We look forward to Cindy’s leadership.”

Under Cone, the USSF in November reached a new equipment agreement with Nike that starts in January 2023 and this week announced an eight-year agreement with WarnerMedia that will shift USSF English-language broadcasts to HBO Max, TNT and TBS in 2023 from ESPN and Fox.

___

