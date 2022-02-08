Conductor Simon Rattle receives Germany's highest honor

Rattle said that “at the moment, one of the few advantages of COVID is that people barely have time to deal with Brexit.”
“Whatever the situation in my native country may be at the moment, most musicians there feel deeply European,” said the conductor, who has been among critics of post-Brexit restrictions on U.K. musicians touring in the European Union.
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle deklivers a speech after he received the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle deklivers a speech after he received the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle holds the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' after he received it by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle holds the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' after he received it by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech before he hands over 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' to conductor Simon Rattle during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech before he hands over 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' to conductor Simon Rattle during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle delivers a speech after he received the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle delivers a speech after he received the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle, left, and his wife Magdalena Kocena, right, pose for the media after Rattle received the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Conductor Simon Rattle, left, and his wife Magdalena Kocena, right, pose for the media after Rattle received the 'The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany' by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn