Conductor Simon Rattle receives Germany's highest honor

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said as he presented Rattle with the Order of Merit that the 67-year-old “became ‘our’ Simon” during 16 years at the helm of the Philharmonic.

“You are an in-person advertisement for music, for the music that you bring to life with your orchestras,” Steinmeier said. He also praised Rattle's efforts to introduce events for families and children in Berlin.