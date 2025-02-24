Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas says brain tumor has returned

Thomas said there are treatment options for the tumor, “but the odds are uncertain.”

Thomas was music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic from 1971-1979, and music director of the San Francisco Symphony from 1995-2020.

He is to conduct the New World Symphony on March 29 and 30, and on April 5 and 6, then the San Francisco Symphony on April 26 in a belated 80th birthday celebration.

“At that point we all get to say the old show business expression, ‘It’s a wrap,’” he said. “A coda is a musical element at the end of a composition that brings the whole piece to a conclusion. A coda can vary greatly in length. My life’s coda is generous and rich.”