Conductor John Eliot Gardner pulls out of future engagements after allegedly hitting a singer

Baroque music conductor John Eliot Gardiner is pulling out of future engagements after allegedly hitting a singer who left the stage incorrectly after a performance
National & World News
15 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Baroque music conductor John Eliot Gardiner is pulling out of future engagements after allegedly hitting a singer who left the stage incorrectly after a performance.

The conductor said in a statement Thursday that he was stepping back to get "the specialist help I recognize that I have needed for some time.”

“I want to apologize to colleagues who have felt badly treated and anyone who may feel let down by my decision to take time out to address my issues. I am heartbroken to have caused so much distress, and I am determined to learn from my mistakes,” he said.

The conductor allegedly hit William Thomas after the bass singer left the podium on the wrong side during a concert last week at the Festival Berlioz in La Cote-Saint-Andre, southeastern France.

A spokesperson for Gardiner initially said the conductor was suffering from extreme heat in France and suspected that a recent change in medication may have contributed to the behavior, according to the classical music news site SlippeDisc.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Idalia’s soggy march through Georgia 12h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year later, the future of the former AMC site remains up in the air
14m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE
6-month-old dead, 2 adults injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
6h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
12h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Palestinian kills 1 after ramming truck into soldiers at West Bank checkpoint and is...
9m ago
UBS reports huge 2Q profit skewed by Credit Suisse takeover and foresees $10B in cost...
14m ago
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak appoints new defense secretary ahead of next year's general...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
15h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top