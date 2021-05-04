Concert to honor Broadway star Rebecca Luker, fight ALS

Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara and Sally Wilfert will perform in a show Tuesday night that will feature stories and songs from Luker’s career.

"Such wonderful people are doing it and everything's so carefully thought out in terms of what we're doing. I think it will be quite beautiful. I think she'd be happy to know that we're all gathering for her," Kuhn said.