Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Jelly Roll accepts the Best New Artist Pop & Country Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

