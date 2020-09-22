Complaint flushed: No charge in toilet election display

Byrum, who drives by the home on her way to work, said she didn't see the toilet Tuesday. She said she respects the decision by the prosecutor but added that “elections are never a laughing matter.”

“The safety and secure administration of elections is of utmost importance,” Byrum said.

She has been critical of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly warned that voting by mail could lead to fraud and spoil the election. Election officials fear that Trump's claims could cause anxiety among voters at a time when absentee ballots are being promoted to avoid coronavirus risks.

More than 2 million Michigan voters could cast absentee ballots this fall.