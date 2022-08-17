BreakingNews
Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
ajc logo
X

Companies plan $2.6B investment in major Alaska oil project

National & World News
29 minutes ago
Two oil and gas companies have announced plans to invest $2.6 billion into developing a major oil field on Alaska’s North Slope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two oil and gas companies have announced plans to invest $2.6 billion into developing a major oil field on Alaska's North Slope.

Australia-based Santos and Spain-based Repsol made the announcement, which was lauded by state political leaders, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Santos has a 51% stake in the Pikka project, and the company said Tuesday that its investment will be $1.3 billion. Santos last year acquired Oil Search of Papua New Guinea, which had been working to advance the project.

Santos, in a statement, said the funds will cover the initial phase of development at the Pikka field, with 80,000 barrels of oil daily expected to begin flowing in 2026.

If developed, the field on state land east of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska could significantly boost the flow of oil through the trans-Alaska pipeline system. Development could also generate billions of dollars in state and local tax revenue, primarily through royalties to the state.

Another major North Slope oil prospect, ConocoPhillips' Willow project, has been delayed by litigation and a new environmental review.

Alaska U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan lauded the plans for the Pikka project. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said it “will continue the renaissance on Alaska’s North Slope.”

The companies said they would make efforts to offset and reduce fossil-fuel emissions, including through use of natural gas instead of diesel fuel during operations.

Fully developing the first phase will involve drilling 45 wells from a single well pad. Related infrastructure would include a production facility and pipelines, Repsol said in a statement.

Editors' Picks
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label1h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
3h ago
3 tasty things to serve on Labor Day
5h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
2h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
2h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
15h ago
The Latest
BofA CEO: Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession
4m ago
WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color
6m ago
Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0
7m ago
Featured
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot Monday. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS)

Credit: Alie Skowronski

Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
1h ago
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top