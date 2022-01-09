Commissioners to report on CFP expansion talks to presidents

“They're narrowing in on some details,” Hancock said.

A proposal for a 12-team playoff has been on the table since June. There was hope initially an agreement could be reached soon enough to have it implemented for the 2024 season, two years before the current CFP contract with ESPN expires.

Unanimous consensus among the management committee members is needed to alter to the current deal.

Hancock has said if the commissioners could not come to a consensus on a new format by these meetings, ahead of the Monday's national title game at Lucas Oil Stadium between No 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, expansion could not happen until after the current 12-year deal is complete.

“I don’t want to characterize anything as out or in, you’re just going to have to stand by,” Hancock said.

The host cities for the championship games for the final two seasons of the current agreement, 2024 and '25, have yet to be announced.

Hancock said he would like to have those sites locked in soon, but to do so the CFP needs to first have firm dates and that requires a decision on whether the format will remain at four or expand.

“So it could be a while before we’re able to tell you who the cities, before we know who the cities are," Hancock said.

