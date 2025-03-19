Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL and NHLPA will begin CBA talks in early April

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league and the Players’ Association will sit down to begin negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement the week of April 1.
At his news conference wrapping up the general managers' annual spring meeting, Bettman said he did not expect either side to be pushing for fundamental changes and hopes to get a deal done quickly and quietly.
NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said last month he was going into talks with a positive attitude. The working relationship between the league and union is at its highest point in recent history with business booming and revenues setting records.
The current CBA, which was extended in 2020 to hold the playoffs and award the Stanley Cup during the pandemic, does not expire until September 2026.
