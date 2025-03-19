Nation & World News
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL and NHLPA will begin CBA talks in early April

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league and the Players' Association will sit down to begin negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement the week of April 1
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman addresses a media conference prior to the NHL game hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Utah Hockey Club, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman addresses a media conference prior to the NHL game hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Utah Hockey Club, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league and the Players’ Association will sit down to begin negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement the week of April 1.

At his news conference wrapping up the general managers' annual spring meeting, Bettman said he did not expect either side to be pushing for fundamental changes and hopes to get a deal done quickly and quietly.

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said last month he was going into talks with a positive attitude. The working relationship between the league and union is at its highest point in recent history with business booming and revenues setting records.

The current CBA, which was extended in 2020 to hold the playoffs and award the Stanley Cup during the pandemic, does not expire until September 2026.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

A monitor at the NHL general mangers meetings, Monday, March 17 2025, in Manaplan, Fla., shows an overhead view of a coach's challenge video review for goaltender interference from the Vegas Golden Knights' NHL hockey game at the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 14, 2024, that was one of roughly 55 clips shown during the first session of their annual spring meeting. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)

Credit: AP

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel participates in a debate against Susan Crawford, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

