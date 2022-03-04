Commissioner announces run for Deutch's congressional seat

Moskowitz went on to serve as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Moskowitz helped lead the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic and several large hurricanes. During the pandemic, he oversaw the procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline workers, organized the distribution of the vaccine and worked with federal officials to open COVID-19 testing sites.

Deutch announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in the fall after accepting an offer to serve as a CEO for the American Jewish Committee, a New York City-based nonprofit. He's served in Congress since 2010.

Florida's House and Senate are redrawing the state’s congressional maps, a once-a-decade redistricting process following the federal census. While each proposal makes changes to Deutch’s district because of population changes, the new district should remain safely Democratic.