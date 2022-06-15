Commanders' Snyder won't testify before US House committee

It was not clear if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would appear after also being invited. A league spokesman did not immediately respond to a message inquiring about Goodell's status.

Semyour said the committee failed to assuage concerns about what topics would be broached to Snyder, citing the investigations being done by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White on behalf of the NFL and the attorneys general of Virginia and the District of Columbia.

“Although the committee indicated that the hearing would be ‘focused on’ the historical workplace culture issues, I was informed that the committee would not provide any assurance that the questions directed to Mr. Snyder would be limited to those issues, given the wide latitude granted to members to ask questions beyond the topics identified by the committee,” she wrote.

Congress launched an investigation into the team's workplace culture after an independent review overseen by the league prompted a $10 million fine, but did not include a written report to be released to the public.

