Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

National & World News
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was was expected to start for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and preseason games, likely earning the job over incumbent Antonio Gibson.

“Brian’s been great," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said recently. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner."

Robinson traveled with the team for its preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night but did not dress.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound back rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Alabama. The Commanders selected him with the 98th pick in the draft.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

