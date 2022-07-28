ajc logo
Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington Commanders Dan Snyder began testifying Thursday morning before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team's history of workplace misconduct

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders Dan Snyder has begun testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.

A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning virtually and in private. The hearing is not public.

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”

Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition. The hearing is not being recorded, though a transcript is expected.

Snyder is testifying a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss Washington's workplace culture and the league's investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.

The committee launched this investigation last year after the league fined Washington $10 million following its review of workplace misconduct but did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson's findings.

Washington opened training camp on Wednesday in Ashburn, Virginia.

FILE - A placard for Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder is seen during a Hous​e Oversight Committee hearing on the Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

