Commanders launch probe of harassment claim against Snyder

The team said Wednesday it has hired consulting firm Pallas Global Group LLC to oversee the probe, and that the company has retained Yang to lead it. The findings of the investigation will be released to the public, the Commanders said.

“The team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegations, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation,” the statement said.

Johnston worked for the team, then known as the Redskins, in the 2000s as a cheerleader and marketing manager. The team dropped its name, which had long been criticized as offensive to Native Americans, in 2020 amid protests of systemic racism that followed the killing of George Floyd. It was known as the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Snyder announced the new team name last week.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL