Commanders give Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have given two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not make the move public.

Allen is going into the final season of a four-year, $72 million extension signed in 2021. There is no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran, making him a candidate to be released this spring if an extension is not in place to reduce Allen's 2025 salary cap hit of more than $22 million.