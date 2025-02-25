Nation & World News
Commanders give Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, AP source says

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

The Washington Commanders have given two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not make the move public.

Allen is going into the final season of a four-year, $72 million extension signed in 2021. There is no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran, making him a candidate to be released this spring if an extension is not in place to reduce Allen's 2025 salary cap hit of more than $22 million.

The organization's second-longest-tenured player dating to being a 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Allen missed half of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle but returned for Washington's final four games, including the playoffs. The Commanders reached the NFC title game before losing to eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia.

General manager Adam Peters is set to address reporters later Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. He has the third-most cap space in the league to use — somewhere around $80 million — and would get even more wiggle room by parting ways with Allen.

Since debuting eight years ago, Allen has appeared in 108 games for Washington, making 401 tackles and recording 42 sacks. That sack total ranks fifth in franchise history since it became an official stat in 1982.

