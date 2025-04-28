Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site, a nearly $4 billion project

“It’s a great day in our process to bring the Commanders home,” controlling owner Josh Harris said, adding that he and his partners “are committed to making the single largest private investment in D.C. history.”

A video narrated by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann speaking about his experience playing at RFK Stadium and how the new one will benefit the city broke the news on social media.

“Let's bring the Commanders home," Theismann said. "The time is now. Let's bring Washington back to D.C.”

Mambo Sauce’s “Welcome to DC” blared from speakers as Bowser, Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell entered the room at the National Press Club. They spoke in front of a backdrop reading, “Welcome home," and Goodell proclaimed that the new stadium “dramatically” increases the odds of Washington hosting a Super Bowl.

"Obviously we’re working on the commissioner hard (but also) Taylor Swift, pick an event, pick an act," Harris said. “This is about D.C. and making this more than just a stadium and making it attractive."

Commanders ownership has been considering places in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. The most recent progress came when congress passed a bill transferring the RFK Stadium land to D.C. that was signed by former President Joe Biden in early January, after lobbying on Capitol Hill by Harris and Goodell late last year.

That paved the way for making it possible to tear down the decaying husk of the old stadium and replace it with a mixed-use development, including the stadium.

"This land has been blighted and underused for too long," Bowser said. "What our deal with the Washington Commanders provides is the fastest and shortest route to developing the RFK campus and not just delivering sports and entertainment but delivering housing, jobs, recreation and economic development.

Washington has played in Landover, Maryland, since moving there in 1997. The Commanders' lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover runs through 2027. Harris had called 2030 a "reasonable target" for a new stadium.

The Commanders figure to continue playing there until the new stadium is ready and have committed to redeveloping the land in suburban Maryland. Gov. Wes Moore said the state worked hard to keep the Commanders while understanding ownership was “very interested in a possible return to the team’s historic and spiritual home at RFK Stadium.”

“While we put together a very competitive offer focused on not just the stadium but a larger revitalization of the area, we’ve also been responsibly preparing for the possibility of the Washington Commanders choosing to return to Washington,” Moore said in a statement. “We wish the Washington Commanders the best, and we look forward to engaging with partners across the region to promote economic vitality and community investment in writing the next chapter in Landover.”

The team played at RFK Stadium, 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S. Capitol, from 1961-96 before moving to Maryland. Harris and several co-owners, including Mitch Rales and Mark Ein, grew up as Washington football fans during that era, which included the glory days of three Super Bowl championships from 1982-91.

Harris said the decision to build on the site — as long as seven of 13 city councilmembers vote to approve the project — was less about nostalgia as much as “a deep connection to understanding how important the location was” down the street from the Capitol and the Washington monument.

Goodell, like Harris, grew up going to games at RFK Stadium and was a big proponent of making this happen.

“I was thinking on the way down here today (about) all the great times I had going to RFK Stadium,” Goodell said. “And now a new generation of kids are going to be able to experience that, and I really, truly believe it’s great for this community.”

