Commanders acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the 49ers, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick, pending a physical, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade cannot be official until the start of the new league year on March 12.

Samuel, who turned 29 last month, gives the Commanders another playmaker to pair with Terry McLaurin for reigning rookie of the year quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.