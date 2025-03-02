Nation & World News
Commanders acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the 49ers, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical, for a fifth-round pick
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick, pending a physical, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade cannot be official until the start of the new league year on March 12.

Samuel, who turned 29 last month, gives the Commanders another playmaker to pair with Terry McLaurin for reigning rookie of the year quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Washington reached the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Adam Peters went into the offseason with the third-most salary cap space to use among 32 teams.

Some of that is going to Samuel, who in 2022 signed a three-year extension that goes through next season. The South Carolina product has 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 TDs since making his debut for the 49ers in 2019.

The 49ers last month gave Samuel and his agent permission to seek a trade after he requested a move in a season-ending meeting with coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco entertained offers for Samuel last offseason but didn’t have any good enough to make a trade. General manager John Lynch said after the season that the Niners weren’t looking to trade Samuel, who was an All-Pro in 2021 before his production dropped off.

With Washington, Samuel immediately becomes the No. 2 wideout alongside McLaurin, who is coming off his fifth 1,000-yard season in a row.

