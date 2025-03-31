Breaking: Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Comic Amber Ruffin cut from White House correspondents' event after angering Trump team

Comic Amber Ruffin is off the bill at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington
FILE - Amber Ruffin arrives at the 16th Annual AAFCA Film Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, file)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - Amber Ruffin arrives at the 16th Annual AAFCA Film Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

The White House Correspondents Association canceled comedian Amber Ruffin from performing at its annual dinner because it wants to refocus the event on journalistic excellence.

The association's announcement over the weekend made no mention of Ruffin's appearance on a podcast by the Daily Beast last week in which she referred to the Trump administration as “kind of a bunch of murderers.”

Ruffin, a writer for NBC's Seth Meyers and formerly a host of a Peacock talk show, also said she wouldn't try to make sure her jokes would target politicians of different stripes, as she was told by the correspondents' association.

Her comments drew angry responses from the Trump administration. The president isn't expected to attend the April event, which in past years has featured comics such as Stephen Colbert and Colin Jost. The last time a comedian did not perform at the dinner was in 2019, when historian Ron Chernow spoke.

The president of the correspondents' association, Eugene Daniels, said over the weekend that he had been planning a “re-envisioning” of the dinner over the past couple of weeks.

“At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists,” Daniels, host of an upcoming show on MSNBC, said in a statement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Traffic passes The New York Times building in New York, Oct. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

New York Times denounces Trump's 'intimidation tactics' against reporters

Marjorie Taylor Greene says NPR, PBS use taxpayer dollars on ‘radical’ programming

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members of the House DOGE Subcommittee grilled the heads of NPR and PBS during a hearing Wednesday.

Congressional Republicans target PBS, NPR funding in contentious hearing

The Latest

FILE - Rep. Lucy McBath D-Ga., discusses Congressional Black Caucus priorities for the 119th Congress and the Trump administration, Dec. 4, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath suspends 2026 run for governor, citing her husband's cancer

7m ago

UAE court sentences 3 people to death in killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan

10m ago

Liza Minnelli documentary sheds light on those who helped shape a superstar

12m ago

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.