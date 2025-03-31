Comic Amber Ruffin cut from White House correspondents' event after angering Trump team

The White House Correspondents Association canceled comedian Amber Ruffin from performing at its annual dinner because it wants to refocus the event on journalistic excellence.

The association's announcement over the weekend made no mention of Ruffin's appearance on a podcast by the Daily Beast last week in which she referred to the Trump administration as “kind of a bunch of murderers.”

Ruffin, a writer for NBC's Seth Meyers and formerly a host of a Peacock talk show, also said she wouldn't try to make sure her jokes would target politicians of different stripes, as she was told by the correspondents' association.