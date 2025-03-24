Nation & World News
Comedian's jokes about an Indian state leader are being investigated as potential defamation

Police in India’s western city of Mumbai are investigating whether a popular comedian's jokes about a state politician were defamatory
Police officers gather outside the building of the studio where Indian comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly made "defamatory" remarks against Shiv Sena politician Eknath Shinde and was ransacked by Shiv Sena party workers, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A comedian popular for his biting political humor is being investigated for possible defamation over jokes made about an Indian state leader who is an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in yet another case raising questions over freedom of speech in the country.

Police in the western city of Mumbai opened the investigation Monday against Kunal Kamra over a comedy skit referring to Eknath Shinde, the second highest elected leader of Maharashtra state, following a complaint filed by a politician from Shinde's Shiv Sena party.

Kamra had made the remarks in a comedy skit, but it was unclear when the performance took place.

A video clip of the skit Kamra posted on his Instagram profile on Sunday showed him taunting Shinde in a parody song. Kamra's use of the term “traitor” particularly triggered Shiv Sena party workers and on Sunday they ransacked the studio where he had performed the skit.

Police are also investigating the vandalism.

One lawmaker from the party Sunday threatened Kamra, saying he would be chased by the party workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” lawmaker Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra in a video message.

Shinde has not commented about the matter, but Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Kamra should apologize for his remarks.

“We respect freedom of expression, but recklessness will not be tolerated,” Fadnavis told reporters.

Kamra has made no comment on the investigation, but late Sunday he shared on his Instagram a picture of himself holding the Indian Constitution with caption: “The only way forward.”

The Habitat Comedy Club, where Kamra had performed, said it was shutting down following the vandalism.

“We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us,” it said in a statement Monday, adding that the club will remain shut “till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy.”

Kamra has faced the ire of Hindu nationalist groups and political parties in the past, particularly for jokes about Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party politicians.

Other Indian comedians have been arrested or had shows canceled for making fun of politicians or making references to the Hindu religion or national icons.

Posters and other paraphernalia are seen scattered outside the studio where Indian comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly made "defamatory" remarks against Shiv Sena politician Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 24, 2025, after the venue was ransacked by Shiv Sena party workers. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Policemen watch as vehicles are torched during communal clashes sparked by protests demanding removal of the tomb of 17th-century Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Nagpur, India, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

FILE - In this photo taken on March 31, 2015 and provided by the French Interior Ministry, French emergency rescue services work among the debris of the Germanwings passenger jet at the crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, France. (Yves Malenfer/Ministere de l'Interieur, File)

Credit: AP

