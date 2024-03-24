Comedian Kevin Hart joins an elite group honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American humor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Hart, who rose from the open mics and comedy clubs of his native Philadelphia to become one of his country's most recognizable performers, is receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a gala performance at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Celebrities and prominent comedians filed into the Kennedy Center Sunday night to pay tribute to Hart, with several specifically citing the comic's work ethic, positivity and relentless dedication to his art.

“He's just inspirational, said comic Nikki Glazer on the red carpet. ”He's one of the most naturally talented people I've met. But he also loves himself, which is not something you can say about every successful comic."