ajc logo
X

Columbus students returning after striking teachers ink deal

Students show support for their striking teachers outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A strike by teachers in Ohio's largest school district entered its third day Wednesday — the first day of school for some 47,000 students, with some of those students and their parents rallying to their sides. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Students show support for their striking teachers outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A strike by teachers in Ohio's largest school district entered its third day Wednesday — the first day of school for some 47,000 students, with some of those students and their parents rallying to their sides. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Students in Ohio’s largest school district were returning to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Students in Ohio's largest school district were returning Monday to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike that began a week ago.

The Columbus Education Association's nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals on Sunday voted 71% to 29% to approve the new three-year contract with Columbus City Schools.

The pact calls for 4% raises each year of the contract. It includes plans for building improvements to ensure that spaces are climate controlled, reduces class sizes and offers innovative paid leave benefits.

“More than 4,000 of our members stood strong on the picket line, our community joined the fight, and we won victories on all three of these issues that will impact every one of the nearly 50,000 students in Columbus City Schools,” union spokesperson Regina Fuentes said in a statement.

The president of the school board, Jennifer Adair, said the agreement puts children first.

Union members went on strike Aug. 22 for the first time since 1975 and a "conceptual agreement" had been reached Thursday, tentatively ending the strike. The district's 47,000 students began the school year remotely last week.

Editors' Picks
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics2h ago
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward
1h ago
T. Dallas Smith reflects as he hands over reins of Atlanta firm
1h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
5h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
5h ago
The Jolt: National Republicans going all-in for Herschel Walker
41m ago
The Latest
Retiring AP reporter chronicles 4 decades covering Congress
10m ago
US markets point to more losses on Fed's inflation stance
10m ago
Iraqi Shiite cleric says he'll retire, sparks fear of unrest
14m ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
11h ago
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
23m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top