Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Columbia student protester can't be detained for now as she fights deportation, judge rules

A federal judge New York has ruled that a Columbia University student who is facing potential deportation for participating in a pro-Palestinian protest cannot be detained by immigration officials for now
FILE - Student protesters gather inside their encampment on the Columbia University campus, April 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Student protesters gather inside their encampment on the Columbia University campus, April 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)
3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Columbia University student who faces potential deportation for her involvement in a pro-Palestinian protest cannot be detained by immigration officials for now as she fights the Trump administration in court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said in Manhattan court that the government had not laid out enough facts about its claims against Yunseo Chung.

The 21-year-old lawful permanent resident who came to the U.S. as a child filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, arguing the government is “attempting to use immigration enforcement as a bludgeon to suppress speech that they dislike.”

In a statement Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said she had “engaged in concerning conduct,” including being arrested at a protest.

Chung's suit said immigration officials moved to deport her after she was identified in news reports as one of several protesters arrested after a sit-in at a library on the nearby Barnard College campus this month.

Days later, officials told her lawyer that her permanent resident status was being revoked. Agents came looking for her at her parents’ home and also executed a search warrant at her Columbia dormitory, according to the suit.

Chung has lived in the U.S. since emigrating from South Korea with her parents at age 7, according to her lawsuit.

The Columbia junior's lawsuit cites the administration's efforts to deport other students who participated in protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza. They include fellow Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil and Momodou Taal of Cornell University, who received a notice last week to surrender to immigration authorities after he sued on March 15 to preempt deportation efforts.

Ramzi Kassem, third from right, a lawyer representing Yunseo Chung, talks to reporters outside a federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ramzi Kassem, third from right, a lawyer representing Yunseo Chung, talks to reporters outside a federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Student protesters gather inside their encampment on the Columbia University campus, April 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Credit: AP

Columbia student protester who came to the US as a kid sues to stop deportation order

A judge has moved a jailed Palestinian activist's deportation fight to New Jersey

US government cannot deport Georgetown scholar until court rules, judge orders

The Latest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

US says it brokered deal to end fighting in the Black Sea in talks with Ukraine and Russia

3m ago

Video and 911 calls played by police detail chaos from deadly shooting in New Mexico

3m ago

Turkey's opposition leader visits jailed Erdogan challenger Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

4m ago

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

16m ago

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

8m ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.