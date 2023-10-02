Colts will activate Jonathan Taylor and he could play Sunday against Tennessee

Coach Shane Steichen says the Colts will activate running back Jonathan Taylor from the physically unable to perform list and he could play Sunday against Tennessee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will activate All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor this week and he could play Sunday against Tennessee.

Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday he expects Taylor to practice starting Wednesday and the team will then evaluate whether he's ready to start playing in games.

The former Wisconsin Badgers and New Jersey prep star missed all of the Colts offseason workouts following offseason ankle surgery and spent all of training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season on the PUP list.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who rushed for nearly 3,000 combined yards in his first two seasons, has been mired in an ugly contact dispute with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to cash in with an extension before this season.

Steichen said he has been speaking with Taylor regularly and that his top rusher is eager to get back to work.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Body of Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett; boyfriend charged1h ago

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
48m ago

Credit: TNS

ONLY ON AJC
As Kaiser Permanente employees prepare to strike, Georgia may be spared
4h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
3h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why these five celebrities love the Braves
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks
4m ago
The Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine
5m ago
11 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses. No more people believed buried in...
5m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
6h ago
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes
10h ago
‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top