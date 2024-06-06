Colts rest QB Anthony Richardson on final day of minicamp with soreness in throwing shoulder

Breaking: Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson played it safe on the final day of minicamp by resting his sore right shoulder.

The second-year player had season-ending surgery on the shoulder last fall and participated in workouts Tuesday and Wednesday before trainers told Richardson to take it easy.

Afterward, Richardson said he felt fine and that he continues to be ahead of his rehabilitation schedule. Coach Shane Steichen reiterated the point by saying Richardson would have played Sunday — if it was a game week.

Richardson wasn’t completely shut down. He made a few light, left-handed throws during part of the position drills when practice began. But he left the heavy lifting to backups Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger and rookie free agent Kedon Slovis.

Richardson's health has been a hot topic throughout the offseason. As a rookie, he started four of Indy's first five games, missing one with an injury and getting knocked out of three others with injuries.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson warms-up during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen talks with quarterback Anthony Richardson during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

