Colts' QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

Wentz's absence is the latest blow to a team that made the playoffs last season and expected its new quarterback to help them contend for an AFC championship and Super Bowl title this season.

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has not practiced because of ankle surgery in June. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, a second-round pick in April, are both still out as they recover from torn Achilles tendons.

Starting center Ryan Kelly has missed the last three workouts with a hyperextended elbow and three players — offensive lineman Julien Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes — are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But cornerback T.J. Carrie was activated from the COVID-19 list Monday and Reich returned to the field for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, days before camp opened last week. Reich was fully vaccinated.

